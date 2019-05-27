Umtiza Arts tempts youth with five shows

Over-the-top costumes and humorous characters, relatable moments, poignant stories and classical music are just a few of the things local theatre director Amanda Bothma has in store for Umtiza Arts festinos.

Her company, Wela Kapela Productions, will offer five productions: Moliere’s The Doctor In Spite of Himself; an original children’s production, Spot the Fearless Fish; a comedic one-woman skit, Next!; A Star is Born; and Bocconcini d’Opera – at the Guild Theatre in East London at the weekend.

“We put quite a heavy focus on children and youth-friendly productions with this year’s theatre programme.

“I want to draw young people to the theatre and get them to enjoy it,” said Bothma.

Performed in the commedia dell’arte style, which requires actors to wear masks, The Doctor In Spite of Himself tells the tale of Saganarelle – a woodcutter who, through a joke orchestrated by his wife, is made to pretend to be a doctor and attempt to cure the feigned illness of a wealthy landowner’s daughter.

Ridiculous costumes and props, absurd caricatures and witty dialogue are sure to elicit laughs from audiences.

“We’ve had a lot of fun with this production.

“It’s been a wonderful challenge, because it’s a very different and particular kind of theatre.

“ It’s completely over the top, but all the actors have done very well,” Bothma said.