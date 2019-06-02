Maclear beauty queen to represent SA in Turkey
Zenande Funani’s star keeps on rising
Maclear-born beauty Zenande Funani, 21, will jet off to Turkey later this year to represent South Africa in the Miss TV Start Model beauty pageant.
