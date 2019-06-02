‘Picasso’ tapestry in EL

Internationally acclaimed work depicts bombing of Spanish village

The internationally acclaimed Keiskamma Guernica will be displayed in East London for the first time during the 2019 Umtiza Arts Festival. Made in 2010 for the National Arts Festival, the artwork is a large-scale tapestry designed by Kieskamma art project board member, artist and medical doctor, Carol Hofmeyr.

