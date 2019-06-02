‘Picasso’ tapestry in EL
Internationally acclaimed work depicts bombing of Spanish village
The internationally acclaimed Keiskamma Guernica will be displayed in East London for the first time during the 2019 Umtiza Arts Festival. Made in 2010 for the National Arts Festival, the artwork is a large-scale tapestry designed by Kieskamma art project board member, artist and medical doctor, Carol Hofmeyr.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00 .