Sho Madjozi wins big at #SAMA25

Sho Madjozi, Sjava, DJ Black Coffee and Black Motion were crowned the cool kids of the 25th annual South African Music Awards (Samas) in Sun City, North West, on Saturday night.

The crop of musicians scored two wins respectively; but Black Coffee and Black Motion were unable to attend the show as they had a show in Ibiza, Spain.

Sjava scooped the coveted Album of the Year award with his masterpiece Umqhele, beating latest offerings by Black Coffee, Zonke, Vusi Nova and Black Motion

He also won Best Afro Pop Album award.

Sho Madjozi was named Newcomer of the Year and Female Artist of the Year.

Long-standing gospel group Joyous Celebration was the big winner of the night with three awards - Best Selling Digital Album, Best Selling Artist and Best Selling DVD.

The public-voted Record of the Year went to Holly Rey with house smash Deeper.

Nasty C’s critically acclaimed and commercially successful Strings and Bling won the highly contested Best Hip Hop Album beating a posthumous nod for HHP.

Other winners included Spirit of Praise, Spikiri and Tresor.

The awards were hosted by Bob Mabena, Melanie Bala, Khuli Chana, Seipati ‘Twasa’ Seoke, Nomzamo Mbatha and Mpho 'Popps' Modikoane.

DJ Sumbody, Vusi Nova, Simmy, Bongo Maffin, Thebe, Mlindo The Vocalist and more performed.