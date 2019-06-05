Lifestyle

OOPS, sorry for the crossword blunder

By DispatchLive - 05 June 2019

OOPS

We apologise for disappointing our loyal newspaper readers who each day tackle our crossword puzzles by reprinting the same puzzle three days in a row. The answer to clue no. 4 provides the reason for the mistakes.

See Thursday's print edition of the Daily Dispatch to catch up on your daily fix.

Clues:

Down:

  1. Low down and  sorry
  2. Opening to an apology
  3. Quiz fans’ extreme emotion at clueless paper.

 

Across:

  1. Troublesome monsters
  2. Halt, colour of editor’s face
  3. Number of blunders

