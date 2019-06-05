OOPS, sorry for the crossword blunder
OOPS
We apologise for disappointing our loyal newspaper readers who each day tackle our crossword puzzles by reprinting the same puzzle three days in a row. The answer to clue no. 4 provides the reason for the mistakes.
See Thursday's print edition of the Daily Dispatch to catch up on your daily fix.
See Thursday's print edition of the Daily Dispatch to catch up on your daily fix.
Clues:
Down:
- Low down and sorry
- Opening to an apology
- Quiz fans’ extreme emotion at clueless paper.
Across:
- Troublesome monsters
- Halt, colour of editor’s face
- Number of blunders