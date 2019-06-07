Beach Road Street Festival postponed to Sunday

Due to expected rain on Saturday, the inaugural Beach Road Street Festival in Nahoon has been moved to Sunday.

The section of Beach Road from Exclusively Frozen to The Milk Shed will close down as restaurants, shops, and 40 craft and food stalls festoon the street with their products and services.

In a statement on Friday, organisers Skinny G Productions said weather considerations had led to the decision to postpone the festival a day.

"It will be the same vibe. The same times and same activities. The sun will be out and what a great way to end your Sunday. If you have bought tickets online and cannot make it anymore Quicket will send you an email and all will be sorted. If you have bought tickets in cash from the restaurants they will give your money back if you can't make it anymore."

The festival begins at 12pm and ends at 5pm.