Ex-gardener has plenty to smile about these days
Thanks to generous benefactor, Mafu is sporting brand new front teeth
Lukhanyo Mafu, the University of Fort Hare (UFH) gardener turned graduate, returned from Gauteng this week, wearing a brand new smile – thanks to his new set of permanent front teeth.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00 .