Lifestyle

US trip a chance to develop passion for mental health

By Ziyanda Zweni - 14 June 2019

While young people across the country will celebrate Youth Day on Sunday, Patisanani Tokwana will jet off to Los Angeles for a two-week long Mandela Cultural Fellowship programme.

This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.

Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00 .

Trending Now

Latest Videos

‘We identified her by her gold and silver tooth’: Family mourns brutal murder ...
Fire blazes through Nompumelelo shacks
X