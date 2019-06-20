Small Makhanda bank ensures youthful dreams are realised
City’s matric pass rate has increased from 62% in 2015 to 78% in 2018
One of the country’s smallest banks is making a big difference to three education projects in Makhanda.
One of the country’s smallest banks is making a big difference to three education projects in Makhanda.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00 .