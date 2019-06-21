Zahara is single and looking for 'an African prince'

After ending her relationship with businessman Ian Sibiya and a former relationship with Amaza Ntshanga, songbird Zahara is ready to try again in the love department, telling DispatchLIVE that she is ready to fetch her African prince.

Zahara confirmed this week that her relationship with Ian was over but declined to comment on the details of the split.

Attempts to contact Ian for comment were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article.

Zahara and Ian were last pictured together on social media three months ago when Ian shared a video of Zahara singing happy birthday to him.

But just three weeks ago Zahara was still referring to Ian as her "man". She also still follows him on social media.

The couple said shortly after their romance started that they had plans to get married.