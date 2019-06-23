Project brings smiles to poorest kids
Impoverished children living at the Stoney Drift dumpsite in East London had a Friday morning with a difference as telecommunications company MTN painted the informal settlement yellow, spreading cheer with goodies.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00 .