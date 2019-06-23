Lifestyle

Project brings smiles to poorest kids

By Mbali Tanana - 23 June 2019

Impoverished children living at the Stoney Drift dumpsite in East London had a Friday morning with a difference as telecommunications company MTN painted the informal settlement yellow, spreading cheer with goodies.

This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.

Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00 .

Trending Now

Latest Videos

‘We are a country of dreamers’: Politicians react to SONA 2019 II
This is the seven key priorities that president Cyril Ramaphosa will focus on
X