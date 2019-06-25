Joyous Celebration is heading to East London
Popular South African gospel group Joyous Celebration has “heard the cries” of East London fans and will be returning to the city in August.
Popular South African gospel group Joyous Celebration has “heard the cries” of East London fans and will be returning to the city in August.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.