Tea lady to the premiers turns off kettle after 34 years
The province’s hospitality official, who served all Eastern Cape premiers since the dawn of democracy in 1994, took a final bow on Friday as she retired after working in the province’s top office for the past 34 years.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00 .