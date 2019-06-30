Play honours sacrifice of the Gugulethu 7
The brutal killing of anti-apartheid activists and Umkhonto weSizwe members by police in 1986 was relived in a raw performance on stage.
The brutal killing of anti-apartheid activists and Umkhonto weSizwe members by police in 1986 was relived in a raw performance on stage.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00 .