Festival diva to launch debut album
The Standard Bank Jazz and National Arts Festival, which came to a close at the weekend, is renowned for unearthing great talent from the Eastern Cape.
The Standard Bank Jazz and National Arts Festival, which came to a close at the weekend, is renowned for unearthing great talent from the Eastern Cape.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00 .