WATCH | Veliswa Skeyi back in studio to record her first album in five years

Former Lord Comforters lead singer Veliswa Skeyi is in the studio recording her 13th album, Nyathela.

The Dwala Lam hitmaker is recording the 13-track album at Eternity Studio in Zwelitsha. She is working with renowned producer Siyabonga Hlakani, and will also feature East London artists, Asithandile Gantana and Mawethu Madikiza.

The award-winning singer will release the album under her recording music label, Veliswa Music Production on September 1.

The Zwelitsha-born songstress said she was happy to be finally working on another album.

“My fans have been asking me when I am releasing an album, but I was waiting for the right time. When God gave me the message, I then started writing songs,” she said.

Skeyi said the album was about following in the footsteps of Jesus, “as that will lighten heavy loads”.

She said the message in the album was about when Jesus was walking to his crucifixion. Solders seized a man and put the cross on him and made him carry it behind Jesus.

“As the cross was heavy, Jesus told the man to walk in his footsteps so that the cross would be lighter. That is the message carried in this album, that we, as Christians should follow in his footsteps as he is capable of lightening heavy loads,” she said.

Like many artists, Skeyi started singing in Sunday school, but her career blossomed when she became the lead singer of popular gospel group in the province, the Lord Comforters.

After releasing seven albums with the group, Skeyi quit to focus on her solo career. Since then, she has never looked back, and released successful albums like Umhlobo, Mandilive and Uthando Lujulile, among others.

In Nyathela, Skeyi said she tried to bring her original sound, “hence I decided to work with Siyabonga, as he understands my style”.

She was excited that after almost five years she was back in the studio.

“In this album I am going back to my original sound and I am sure my fans will love it. The other thing I like about this is that this album is loaded with messages of hope, and it will certainly revive those whose faith in on the edge.”

Skeyi is among a few artists to have remained in the province, but still managed to make it big in the industry.

“I believed and still believe we can make things happen without relocating to Johannesburg. We have all the skills and talent here in this province,” she said.

Skeyi will launch the album at Zwelitsha Hall on September 01.