Lifestyle

EL teens awarded scholarships to NYC

By Gugu Phandle - 14 July 2019

Four East London teens have been awarded scholarships towards their tuition at the New York Film Academy after their winning performances at the Applause Rising Talent Showcase (ARTS) in Orlando, Florida last week...

This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.

Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00 .

Trending Now

Latest Videos

uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association fifth elective congress
Duduzane Zuma acquitted on culpable homicide charges
X