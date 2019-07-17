Stirling High teen mentored by top SA actors on set

Much-anticipated boxing film is set in Mdantsane and East London

Sharing the set with highly acclaimed, celebrated and respected actors and actresses such as Bongile Mantsai and the late Nomhle Nkonyeni has greatly benefited an up-and-coming Mdantsane teen in honing his skills...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.