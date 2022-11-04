Newly opened boutique store keeps it natural

For mom of two and pharmacology graduate Francis Potgieter, having her own business was never in the pipeline.
Until Milk & Honey that is.
The newly opened boutique store had its start with Potgieter’s family’s raw honey enterprise in 2015, but has blossomed into the momtrepreneur’s pride and joy.
“I’d helped Riek [my husband] build up and establish Riek’s Trailers and I really enjoyed that process, but I was looking for something where I could add my own feminine touch.
“I first thought of Milk & Honey about a year ago after I had my daughter. She’s one and-a-half now and my son is almost four.
“It’s taken me a while because I feel like now I have a bit more time to focus more on myself and to be creative,” Potgieter, who has also been a high school life sciences teacher, said.
“I love my field, but we decided to settle in East London and there aren’t many jobs in the field here.
“I also like people. If I had to work in pharmacology, I’d be working in a lab by myself for many hours and I realised that it’s very lonely. I enjoy chatting to customers and meeting people.
“I really never thought I’d do something like this. I always thought I’d be somewhere doing research, but it worked out and I’m really enjoying this a lot.”
From their core product, raw honey, which is harvested on Potgieter’s local family farm, Sunny Slopes, to handwoven baskets, leather products, various treats and preserves, handmade cotton and linen clothing, soft earthy-coloured throws and even scatter cushion covers made from recycled plastic, Milk & Honey offers a variety of lifestyle and gifting items.
“My goal is to offer sustainable, quality products, things that will last.
“It started with the honey, which we also offer as a creamed product, but is not processed at all. We’ve been selling the honey from our farm since 2015, but it got me thinking about earthy things, organic products and materials.”
Potgieter’s leather range is sourced from Karoo-based company Eden and Co, her linen and cotton clothing range is a proudly East London brand, LuluBare.
She also stocks a range of Western Cape-based Babylonstoren Wine Estate’s jams, preserved blueberries, infused salts and more.
Wanting Milk & Honey to be a place where unique lifestyle and décor items can be found, Potgieter says she hopes to grow organically.
“I’ve focused more on gifting and I’ve tried to choose products that you wouldn’t normally find here. I wanted it to be a place where you could come and find something that wouldn’t be everywhere.
“The products are limited in quantities right now because I’d like to see what is popular first. The space at Beautiful by Bea is also perfect because it’s not too big.”
She says in working with her husband to run a business she learnt a lot of the skills needed for Milk & Honey’s success.
“I’m so glad I had that experience with Rick’s Trailers, because it taught me that you have to persevere.
“Sometimes business goes well and sometimes it’s very quiet, but you have to stick it out and give your best. You have to take it step by step and have a lot of faith.
“It takes time to build customers, provide the right products and atmosphere.”
Potgieter said though she never imagined she’d own a boutique store, she was excited for this new venture.
“It feels really good and it’s also been an incredible faith booster to know that this is something that I really wanted to do and I did.
“Even if I felt like I didn’t have a lot, I just needed to take action, I just needed to take that first step.
“My husband really inspired me as well. He had a vision and he made it work.
“If he could do it and take the vision and put it into action then so could I, because otherwise it would have always just been a dream.”
Aside from meeting the customers who walk through her door, Potgieter said sourcing wonderful SA products had been a rewarding process.
“I really enjoy looking for different products to stock. And I love local SA products, the quality can be absolutely amazing.
“There are so many local businesses making beautiful handmade stuff and I’ve enjoyed discovering them and sourcing great products.”
- Milk & Honey is situated at 49 Bonza Bay Road in Beacon Bay inside the Beautiful by Bea Wellness Centre. To find out more, visit the Milk & Honey Facebook page.
