It takes hours of practice — often rehearsing the same five steps over and over again, dedication, creativity and passion to bring a ballet to life.
Sweat, stress and sore feet aside, however, the process is a beautiful one with many striking and memorable moments along the way.
From warming up, attending class, redoing a scene, perfecting steps, and dancers helping each other during quick changes to the friends made, laughs had, tiredness, fun and joy — there is magic in the behind the scenes moments that is not often shared with audiences.
Pictured here are a few of the dancers and production team members behind Fly, Eagle, Fly! during some of these beautiful “unseen” moments.
What happens behind the scenes makes the magic
Sweat, tears and joy brings production of ‘Fly, Eagle, Fly!’ to life
Before a show — any show — is presented to a theatre audience on a spot-lit stage with colourful costumes and a dazzling set, there is an immeasurable amount of work and a detailed creative process that takes place.
Beginning rehearsals in February in preparation for the Christian Dance Academy and DaySpring Dance Company’s production of Fly, Eagle, Fly!, dancers have had to wade through aching toes, costume mishaps, many millilitres of hair gel and several handfuls of hair grips — among other things.
Image: SUPPLIED
For dance teacher and Christian Dance Academy studio owner, Kati Ansell, it is these moments that make every hour of rehearsals worth it.
“Seeing the joy on the students’ faces and the community that gathers together and forms in support of getting ready for “lift off” makes everything so worth it.
“Seeing the final product in performance as each dancer adds their unique fingerprint and seeing the audience delight in it is so rewarding,” Ansell says.
