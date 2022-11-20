AT THE BEACH | Young Kai Hare has salt water pumping in his veins
Competitive bodyboarder and fishing enthusiast has big ambitions
Premium
By Nick Pike - 20 November 2022
Kai Dustyn Hare, 12, might be a little bit “teenage before his time” because a fair amount of his answers are a grunt or a shrug or “I dunno” but if you ask him about fishing, his eyes sparkle and when it comes to riding waves on his body board, he is keen as mustard. ..
AT THE BEACH | Young Kai Hare has salt water pumping in his veins
Competitive bodyboarder and fishing enthusiast has big ambitions
Kai Dustyn Hare, 12, might be a little bit “teenage before his time” because a fair amount of his answers are a grunt or a shrug or “I dunno” but if you ask him about fishing, his eyes sparkle and when it comes to riding waves on his body board, he is keen as mustard. ..
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos