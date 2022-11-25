Don't risk paying more for less: why it's well worth having a full medical check when buying life cover

The medical checks and tests that your insurer might ask you to go for when buying a life insurance policy are nothing to be afraid of. These tests, also called “full underwriting” or “medical underwriting”, are standard requirements at most life insurance companies and are aimed at protecting you.

“Medical underwriting for low-value life policies usually involves a simple blood test whereas policies sold to older customers, or for high policy cover amounts, might require more detailed tests and a comprehensive health check by your doctor or one appointed by the insurer,” says Thembisa Mapukata, general manager of tied sales distribution at Old Mutual Mass and Foundation Cluster.

“We describe underwriting as the process of collecting health and lifestyle information about a potential customer. This information is used to create an individual risk profile; the risk profile then determines the premium charged for the selected amount of cover,” says Mapukata.

Depending on the sum insured and type of policy you take, your insurer will either require simplified underwriting (only questions, no medicals) or full underwriting (questions and medicals).

Simplified underwriting involves nothing more than answering a series of health and lifestyle questions with no medical tests. Full underwriting, meanwhile, involves a full medical examination and a questionnaire that must be answered honestly and accurately by a doctor.

The myths of underwriting

There are three reasons that you might be concerned about going for full underwriting:

The first is that you might find out something negative about your health. This concern is easily addressed because it is important to know about serious medical conditions as early as possible, giving you time to seek the necessary medical treatment to help you to live a long and healthy life.