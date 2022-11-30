Joy of Books Festival returns to nurture love of reading
Fun literary gathering to run over two days this weekend
Premium
By Madeleine Chaput - 30 November 2022
Reading is something many of us take for granted. It is something that 3.7-million adults in South Africa are still unable to do...
Joy of Books Festival returns to nurture love of reading
Fun literary gathering to run over two days this weekend
Reading is something many of us take for granted. It is something that 3.7-million adults in South Africa are still unable to do...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos