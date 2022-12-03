AT THE BEACH | Johnny Bosazza — a man for the trenches
No shortage of adventurous genes in Chintsa surfer
Premium
By Nick Pike - 03 December 2022
Surfer Johnny Bosazza is an uncommon character. I know personalities are as unique as snowflakes and each of us is as individual as our fingerprints, but the good Lord sure broke the mould when he made Johnny. ..
AT THE BEACH | Johnny Bosazza — a man for the trenches
No shortage of adventurous genes in Chintsa surfer
Surfer Johnny Bosazza is an uncommon character. I know personalities are as unique as snowflakes and each of us is as individual as our fingerprints, but the good Lord sure broke the mould when he made Johnny. ..
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos