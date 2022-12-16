×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

Amapiano feast in store for East London fans

DJ Maphorisa and Kabza de Small putting on Scorpion Kings Summer Tour show at Buffalo Park this weekend

Premium
By Sivenathi Gosa - 16 December 2022

Amapiano kings DJ Maphorisa and Kabza de Small will bring their nationwide Scorpion Kings Summer Tour to East London’s Buffalo Park Cricket Stadium this weekend...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

'As a disciplined member of the ANC I vote yes' - NDZ defies party lines in ...
'There is no issue, there is no crisis': Ramaphosa responds to Phala Phala