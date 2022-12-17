Elephant seal visits Ndlambe shores

The elephant seal that made Kwaaihoek Beach near Bushman’s River Mouth its home for a few weeks was moulting.
That’s according to marine mammals scientist Greg Hofmeyr, whose research on elephant seals stretches over years.
Hofmeyr is curator of the marine mamma collection at the Bayworld Museum in Gqeberha.
He knows elephant seals so well that he can judge by a photograph and on-the-ground observations from a team of local agents scattered along the coast what state an animal is in.
“It is unusual to see an elephant seal on the SA coast,” Hofmeyr told Talk of the Town.
“They belong on the islands of the Southern Ocean (Antarctic). Are they endangered? Not at all,” Hofmeyr said.
“They are recategorised as being of least concern.”
The category refers to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of threatened species.
Least concern means they have been evaluated as not being a focus of species conservation because there are still good numbers in their natural habitat.
“Their population is healthy,” Hofmeyr said.
“But they are protected by law. It’s illegal to disturb them, both according to the Marine Resources Act and Threatened Species legislation.”
Hofmeyr was alerted to the Kwaaihoek seal when Kenton resident Brian Hendry shared photographs of it.
“It’s very helpful when, if a member of the public finds an animal stranded, if they take a photograph and send it to us.
“Whether it’s dead or alive – every reporting helps build our database.”
Hofmeyr had not yet seen the seal when TOTT spoke to him.
But by the time you read this, he will have caught, tagged and released it – but only after it’s finished moulting, which takes about three to four weeks.
He could tell from Hendry’s photographs that the seal was moulting: “You could see there were big patches of skin falling off.”
In fact, it was in the process of catastrophic moulting.
The term means (roughly) that unlike a dog, for example, which sheds its winter hair gradually, a seal has to lose an entire layer.
This is because they need to dive in cold water.
“To grow a new coat of hair, you need lots of blood close to the skin,” Hofmeyr explained.
“Coming ashore, the seal is flushing its skin with blood and it’s shedding its old coat and growing a new one at the same time.”
The Kwaaihoek seal isn’t alone.
“There are actually two other seals we know about on shore and moulting.
“One near Mossel Bay, and the other just outside [Gqeberha].”
Hofmeyr has tagged the Mossel Bay seal.
What to do if you see a stranded marine animal:
“If you’re walking on the beach and you see any marine creature — a seal, dolphin, whale, turtle, whether it’s alive or dead, please let us know: every recording help’s build our database.
“It helps us prepare what to do when we come there,” Hofmeyr said.
Then call the stranding hotline: 071-724-2122.
Bayworld helps if animals are stranded, however, they also have agents along the coast.
Elephant seal facts:
● Both northern and southern elephant seals were hunted to the brink of extinction for oil by the end of the 19th century, but their numbers have since recovered. They are the largest extant carnivorans, weighing up to 5,000kg;
.● They spend 90% of their life underwater in search of food, and can cover 100km a day;
● When elephant seals are born, they can weigh up to 36kg and reach lengths of up to 122cm; and
● Males have a prominent proboscis which they use to produce very loud roaring noises, especially during the mating season. —Wikipedia
Talk of the Town
Elephant seal visits Ndlambe shores
Image: SUPPLIED
The elephant seal that made Kwaaihoek Beach near Bushman’s River Mouth its home for a few weeks was moulting.
That’s according to marine mammals scientist Greg Hofmeyr, whose research on elephant seals stretches over years.
Hofmeyr is curator of the marine mamma collection at the Bayworld Museum in Gqeberha.
He knows elephant seals so well that he can judge by a photograph and on-the-ground observations from a team of local agents scattered along the coast what state an animal is in.
“It is unusual to see an elephant seal on the SA coast,” Hofmeyr told Talk of the Town.
“They belong on the islands of the Southern Ocean (Antarctic). Are they endangered? Not at all,” Hofmeyr said.
“They are recategorised as being of least concern.”
The category refers to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of threatened species.
Least concern means they have been evaluated as not being a focus of species conservation because there are still good numbers in their natural habitat.
“Their population is healthy,” Hofmeyr said.
“But they are protected by law. It’s illegal to disturb them, both according to the Marine Resources Act and Threatened Species legislation.”
Hofmeyr was alerted to the Kwaaihoek seal when Kenton resident Brian Hendry shared photographs of it.
“It’s very helpful when, if a member of the public finds an animal stranded, if they take a photograph and send it to us.
“Whether it’s dead or alive – every reporting helps build our database.”
Hofmeyr had not yet seen the seal when TOTT spoke to him.
But by the time you read this, he will have caught, tagged and released it – but only after it’s finished moulting, which takes about three to four weeks.
He could tell from Hendry’s photographs that the seal was moulting: “You could see there were big patches of skin falling off.”
In fact, it was in the process of catastrophic moulting.
The term means (roughly) that unlike a dog, for example, which sheds its winter hair gradually, a seal has to lose an entire layer.
This is because they need to dive in cold water.
“To grow a new coat of hair, you need lots of blood close to the skin,” Hofmeyr explained.
“Coming ashore, the seal is flushing its skin with blood and it’s shedding its old coat and growing a new one at the same time.”
The Kwaaihoek seal isn’t alone.
“There are actually two other seals we know about on shore and moulting.
“One near Mossel Bay, and the other just outside [Gqeberha].”
Hofmeyr has tagged the Mossel Bay seal.
What to do if you see a stranded marine animal:
“If you’re walking on the beach and you see any marine creature — a seal, dolphin, whale, turtle, whether it’s alive or dead, please let us know: every recording help’s build our database.
“It helps us prepare what to do when we come there,” Hofmeyr said.
Then call the stranding hotline: 071-724-2122.
Bayworld helps if animals are stranded, however, they also have agents along the coast.
Elephant seal facts:
● Both northern and southern elephant seals were hunted to the brink of extinction for oil by the end of the 19th century, but their numbers have since recovered. They are the largest extant carnivorans, weighing up to 5,000kg;
.● They spend 90% of their life underwater in search of food, and can cover 100km a day;
● When elephant seals are born, they can weigh up to 36kg and reach lengths of up to 122cm; and
● Males have a prominent proboscis which they use to produce very loud roaring noises, especially during the mating season. —Wikipedia
Talk of the Town
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos