SPOTLIGHT | Release of Whitney biopic, family animation Maurice; win prizes

In Spotlight’s final episode for 2022, we shine a light on some of the year’s highlights, we look in on a musical icon’s biopic and family animation movies in cinemas this week and give you all the reasons why 2023 will be a blockbuster year.

The big film release this week is the biographical musical, I Wanna Dance with Somebody. Based on the icon known as ‘The Voice’, the film follows the joyous, emotional celebration of Whitney Houston’s life and her heartbreak. Directed by Kasi Lemmons (Harriet, Talk to Me), Naomi Ackie delivers the performance of a lifetime, supported by Ashton Sanders and Stanley Tucci. This bittersweet film captures the rise and fall of one of the greatest singers of her generation and is a perfect cinema choice from December 23.

If it’s family time you’re looking for, then the adorable and cunning ginger cat in the animation release, The Amazing Maurice, is for you. Starring voice actors Emelia Clarke and Hugh Laurie, the film is an unconventional feline adventure.

Don’t miss our segment on The Fabelmans — releasing from December 30 — showcasing Steven Spielberg’s lifelong love affair with cinema in a story about family, love, heartbreak and finding your place and passion in this world.

Spotlight also looks back at our favourite 2022 inserts. Be sure not to miss our highlights, as well as our selection of movies which will guarantee a blockbuster 2023, from Shazam, Fury of the Gods, to The Flash, Trolls 3, Kung Fu Panda 4 and the unstoppable Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible 7 (some of which was filmed in Limpopo and KZN).

Spotlight wishes viewers and followers a wonderful festive season and new year. We will be back from January 19.