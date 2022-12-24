Chintsa artist’s path takes her to hand-poke tattooing
This method is less invasive and painful than using a modern machine
Premium
By Madeleine Chaput - 24 December 2022
An artist all her life, Kate Teasdale has found her happy place at her Letsleepingdragons Studio...
Chintsa artist’s path takes her to hand-poke tattooing
This method is less invasive and painful than using a modern machine
An artist all her life, Kate Teasdale has found her happy place at her Letsleepingdragons Studio...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos