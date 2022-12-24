Visual activist’s work focused on albinism myths, stereotypes, selected for Cape Town Art Fair
Mthatha-born Athenkosi Kwinana entered to showcase artworks in exhibition by Johannesburg’s Berman Contemporary Gallery
By Bomikazi Mdiya - 24 December 2022
Eastern Cape artist Athenkosi Kwinana has been selected to showcase her work in a three-day solo exhibition at 2023’s Investec Cape Town Art Fair to be held at the International Convention Centre in February...
