A holiday workout that requires no equipment or a gym
Gentle movement will do your mental and physical state much good
Premium
By Katy Allderman - 31 December 2022
The holidays are a time for rest, a change of scenery and a good break from your normal routine. But rest does not mean no movement. Sometimes a complete rest is necessary, but most times gentle movement will do your mental and physical state so much good — even while on holiday...
A holiday workout that requires no equipment or a gym
Gentle movement will do your mental and physical state much good
The holidays are a time for rest, a change of scenery and a good break from your normal routine. But rest does not mean no movement. Sometimes a complete rest is necessary, but most times gentle movement will do your mental and physical state so much good — even while on holiday...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos