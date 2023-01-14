Do the sniff test to evoke earliest classroom memories
Thousands of little ones are gearing up to face their first day of school on Wednesday and, as they do, Barbara Hollands remembers what hers was like.
Premium
By Barbara Hollands - 14 January 2023
Smells trigger instant memories and, for me, the aroma of bananas and crayons conjure up a Sub A (as it was back then) convent classroom in the 1970s...
Do the sniff test to evoke earliest classroom memories
Thousands of little ones are gearing up to face their first day of school on Wednesday and, as they do, Barbara Hollands remembers what hers was like.
Smells trigger instant memories and, for me, the aroma of bananas and crayons conjure up a Sub A (as it was back then) convent classroom in the 1970s...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos