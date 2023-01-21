WEEKENDER | Creative couple finds beauty and future use in discarded 'junk'
Liesel and Greg Els started Fuj — Funky Upcycled Junk in 2013
Premium
By Madeleine Chaput - 21 January 2023
Capilasing on their knack of turning discarded 'junk' into uniquely decorative and functional items, local couple Liesel and Greg Els started Fuj — Funky Upcycled Junk in 2013...
WEEKENDER | Creative couple finds beauty and future use in discarded 'junk'
Liesel and Greg Els started Fuj — Funky Upcycled Junk in 2013
Capilasing on their knack of turning discarded 'junk' into uniquely decorative and functional items, local couple Liesel and Greg Els started Fuj — Funky Upcycled Junk in 2013...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos