AT THE BEACH | When the stars line up, and the sirens sing out loud
By Nick Pike - 28 January 2023
Welcome to Buffalo City. It does not get a lot prettier than this. I am writing to you from the top of the steps above Mermaids Pool at Nahoon beach, looking down on splendour. A gentle west wind has followed a week of calm. The warm current from Mozambique has turned in to hug our shoreline and a short while ago I comfortably surfed a Buffalo City selection trial heat in baggies (possible team selection for the masters SA surfing championships)...
