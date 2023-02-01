Sprint or splash: anyone can join the Discovery Surfer’s Challenge thanks to a new 5km fun run

Some prefer water, some prefer land, but everyone enjoys a little friendly competition. Founded nearly 50 years ago, the Discovery Surfer’s Challenge is a popular annual mixed-sport event that invites walkers, runners and paddlers to make their way along the Eastern Cape’s gorgeous coastline.

With multisport races, such as duathlons or triathlons, contestants have to run, cycle and swim, but the Surfer’s Challenge is unique in that you can choose your mode of movement: a swim or a run, says Celeste Williams, head of experiential marketing and sponsorships at Discovery.

In an exciting first, a fun run has been added to the mix of challenges you can sign up for at this year's event.

“We hope that the slightly easier 5km open running route will inspire families and people of all ages and fitness levels to give the Surfer's Challenge a try,” says Williams.

Did you know the Discovery Surfer’s Challenge started with a dare?

The year was 1975, the scene was a popular East London pub, and the players were a mix of local athletes and surfers. The runners had just beaten the surfers at an annual road relay from Qonce (formerly King William's Town) to East London and were revelling in their win.

The surfers, unfazed by their loss, suggested that if they’d raced on water and not tar, the victory could have been theirs. The runners leapt at the challenge and so, what started as a dare sparked a decades-long sporting contest that has kept locals (and increasingly visitors and weekenders) racing to the finish.

Join the 2023 Discovery Surfer’s Challenge — we dare you!

This year's Discovery Surfer’s Challenge is taking place in East London on February 11.

It consists of four separate races that entrants can choose from:

A 17.5km surf ski paddle race*;

A 17.5km trail run*;

A 10km trail run; or

A 5km open fun run.

The race is all about healthy competition, says Williams.