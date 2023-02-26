×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

IN THE GARDEN | A garden is a child’s best school house

Instil a sense of wonder while learning

Premium
By Julia Smith - 26 February 2023

Gardening should be included in the school curriculum. I’ve seen first-hand the happiness and enthrallment the outdoor activity brings to children. It's experiential learning at its best...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Cape Town's homeless encampments set for eviction
Drone footage shows houses and cars submerged in water: Vaal floods