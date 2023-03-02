SPOTLIGHT | Win ‘Creed III’ hampers; stream new SA true crime series; a look at Oscar hopeful ‘Tár’
Michael B Jordan and Jonathan Majors in hit boxing franchise Creed; Showmax brings you local doccie Stella Murders; we preview Liam Neeson film Marlowe and UK romcom What’s Love Got to Do with It and gear up for Academy Awards
This week’s episode of Spotlight features big-screen movie releases, a true crime local doccie to stream, and a deep dive into a top Oscar contender.
Michael B Jordan (Creed I and II, Black Panther) makes his directorial debut with the third instalment of the thrilling Creed franchise, out in cinemas this week. Creed III features heavyweight boxer Adonis Creed’s confrontation with his past, when a childhood friend resurfaces to push him back into the ring. Antagonist Damian Anderson is played by rising star Jonathan Majors (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Devotion).
The ever-popular true crime genre has a new local offering, Stella Murders, streaming on Showmax from March 17. Produced and directed by David Enright and IdeaCandy, the creators of the breakout hit series Devilsdorp, the docuseries investigates the chilling 2018 deaths of best friends Sharnelle Hough and Marna Engelbrecht, whose bodies were found at their Stella High School hostel in the North West. Initially ruled as suicides, it soon turned into a murder investigation that shattered the small town.
This year’s Academy Awards are presented in less than two weeks, and we take a closer look at one of the top contenders, the critically acclaimed Tár. Renowned conductor Lydia Tár is portrayed by Cate Blanchett, with director Todd Field (Little Children, In the Bedroom) at the wheel, taking audiences on an astonishing journey of musical genius, intertwined with Lydia’s psychological and physical struggles.
Spotlight looks ahead at two upcoming movies: the Liam Neeson film Marlowe, a suspenseful detective thriller set in 1939 Los Angeles, and What’s Love Got to Do with It, a delightful British romcom about arranged marriages starring Emma Thompson, Lily James and Shazad Latif, from director Shekhar Kapur (Bandit Queen, Elizabeth).
