This week, Spotlight covers exciting new cinema and new releases, with a heady mix of romcom, family drama and gritty crime.

Emma Thompson, Lily James and Shazad Latif star in a delightful British romantic comedy, What’s Love Got to Do with It?, out in cinemas this week. Based on a script from Jemima Khan, the film is directed by acclaimed director Shekar Kapur (Elizabeth, Bandit Queen). A filmmaker and dating app addict documents her childhood friend’s journey from London to Lahore to marry a woman of his parents’ choice, challenging her attitude towards relationships. The film is funny and touching and has been praised for not succumbing to simplistic western judgments.

Fans of British crime thrillers are in for a treat this week as Netflix streams Luther: The Fallen Sun, a movie based on the award-winning series. A psychopathic serial killer is terrorising London and taunting the brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther (Idris Elba) who must break out of prison to stop the bloodshed. The movie also stars Andy Serkis and Cynthia Erivo and you don’t want to miss this week’s Spotlight, where Collette Prince interviews the cast.

Unconditional love is at the heart of another cinema release this week. Directed by Florian Zeller, The Son is a sequel to The Father, which starred Anthony Hopkins. Hugh Jackman takes the lead as Peter, who is enjoying a busy and successful life with his new partner Beth (Vanessa Kirby) and their baby, when his ex-wife Kate (Laura Dern) turns up with their deeply troubled teenage son.

Don’t miss the Spotlight segment covering the Creed III special cinema screenings last week, as well as a look ahead to Shazam! Fury of the Gods next week.