IN THE GARDEN | Prepare for spring in colour
The Anemone flower is a symbol of Easter
By Julia Smith - 18 March 2023
Growing bulbs is like ‘packaged gardening’. Each is ‘gift wrapped’ containing a fully formed embryo flower inside it which needs nothing more than being popped into a hole, the same depth as it is long, with the ‘right’ side up, being covered with soil and watered regularly. Then all you have to do is wait for it to flower...
