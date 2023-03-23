This week, an action-packed Spotlight brings you some exciting local talent, a blockbuster screening and two new big-screen releases.

Joburg street artist Dbongz Mahlathi has teamed up with Disney+ to create a proudly South African mural for the launch of the third season of Star Wars spinoff The Mandalorian, now streaming on Disney+. The artwork is showcased at Kingsmead College on Oxford Road, Joburg, and visitors are encouraged to bring their phones to experience the thrilling merger of art and augmented reality.

South African filmmakers at producing content wherever you look, with Showmax’s release of the series Adulting the newest local offering. Set in Joburg, the movie follows four university friends, whose strong bond helps them navigate their very different life journeys. Thembinkosi Mthembu, Thabiso Rammutsi, Nhanhla Kunene and Luthando “Bu” Mthembu play the leading men. Don’t miss Spotlight’s coverage of the Joburg premiere, with interviews with the cast.

This week’s episode also takes you to the advance screenings of blockbuster Shazam! Fury of the Gods, where presenter Collette Prince joins the excitement of the epic showdown between Shazam’s squad and three vengeful ancient gods and finds out what local DC Comics fans think of the sequel.

This week’s big-screen offering is acclaimed director Stephen Frears’s (The Queen, Florence Foster Jenkins) release, The Lost King. This fun British dramedy tells the true story of an amateur historian’s mission to unearth the missing remains of King Richard III. Starring Sally Hawkins, Steve Coogan and Harry Lloyd.

Spotlight looks at next week’s cinema release Marlowe, a neo-noir crime thriller set in a 1939 Los Angeles, where a brooding detective Philip Marlowe (Liam Neeson) gets embroiled in an investigation with a wealthy Californian family. Also starring Dianne Kruger and Jessica Lange.