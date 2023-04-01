AT THE BEACH | Groms stoked for Gqeberha games
Premium
By Nick Pike - 01 April 2023
I had the express pleasure of watching the Border Buffalo City grom team get handed their kit for the Sea Harvest Grommet Games (for boys and girls U10-U16) in Gqeberha which was held last weekend - 25 & 26 March. Groms, by the way, is the name given to entry level, beginner surfers. ..
AT THE BEACH | Groms stoked for Gqeberha games
I had the express pleasure of watching the Border Buffalo City grom team get handed their kit for the Sea Harvest Grommet Games (for boys and girls U10-U16) in Gqeberha which was held last weekend - 25 & 26 March. Groms, by the way, is the name given to entry level, beginner surfers. ..
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos