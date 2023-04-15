From making dolls clothes to dressing children
Childhood pastime laid foundation for Yolanda Worley’s thriving business
Premium
By Madeleine Chaput - 15 April 2023
What began as a childhood pastime has become a creative business for Mthatha-born Yolanda Worley...
From making dolls clothes to dressing children
Childhood pastime laid foundation for Yolanda Worley’s thriving business
What began as a childhood pastime has become a creative business for Mthatha-born Yolanda Worley...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos