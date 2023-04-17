Mock-up posters of a Netflix documentary recounting the life, escape and recapture of “Facebook rapist” and murderer have gone viral, with some of our favs suggested to star in the project.
Bester was convicted of murder and two counts of rape after luring women via Facebook. He was serving a life sentence when he escaped from the Mangaung maximum-security prison last year by setting his cell alight. A dead body was found in the room and officials announced Bester's death at the time.
He was later reportedly spotted living in the lap of luxury, including renting a R12m mansion, partying it up and going on shopping trips. After weeks on the run, Bester and his lover Dr Nandipha Magudumana were arrested in Tanzania earlier this month.
The escape has gripped Mzansi, with new details emerging each week.
It has left many calling for it to be made into a documentary, with some of the best actors and actresses in the country playing leading roles.
'The Bester Plan' — Inside the Thabo Bester Netflix documentary tweeps want to happen
Here's who fans want to play the leads if such a documentary is ever made
Digital Editor
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Mock-up posters of a Netflix documentary recounting the life, escape and recapture of “Facebook rapist” and murderer have gone viral, with some of our favs suggested to star in the project.
Bester was convicted of murder and two counts of rape after luring women via Facebook. He was serving a life sentence when he escaped from the Mangaung maximum-security prison last year by setting his cell alight. A dead body was found in the room and officials announced Bester's death at the time.
He was later reportedly spotted living in the lap of luxury, including renting a R12m mansion, partying it up and going on shopping trips. After weeks on the run, Bester and his lover Dr Nandipha Magudumana were arrested in Tanzania earlier this month.
The escape has gripped Mzansi, with new details emerging each week.
It has left many calling for it to be made into a documentary, with some of the best actors and actresses in the country playing leading roles.
The streets thought Mothusi Magano would be the perfect actor to play Bester, with Sindi Dlathu or Nomzamo Mbatha as Dr Nandi. Warren Masemola and Sello Maake ka Ncube were also on the wishlist
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Mothusi said he was honoured that people had thought of him.
“A couple of fans have sent me the poster. I am flattered that people are thinking of me.”
Warren said fans had linked with other projects they had wanted him on before, and had no comment.
While some said making it into a Netflix show would be a bad idea and Bester should not be celebrated, others offered their suggestions on who they would want to play in it.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos