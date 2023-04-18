Canadian pop star Bryan Adams has announced his return to South Africa for a two-day concert.
The legendary musician is set to perform at Grand Arena, Grandwest, Cape Town on November 7 and the SunBet Arena Time Square, Pretoria on November 10 as part of his #SoHappyItHurtsTour.
Bryan kick-started his tour on January 2022 in Europe.
The singer/songwriter took to his timeline on Monday, revealing the news to his fans, saying tickets would be available on Friday.
“Good day! Just a quick shout to say we’ve got a couple of shows in November in South Africa! #sohappyithurts” he wrote.
The announcement was met with mixed reactions but most people were excited for his return.
See the Twitter posts below:
SA reacts to Bryan Adams adding tour dates
Journalist
Image: Dave Simpson/WireImage
There have been many renowned international artists who have announced they will be performing in South Africa this year.
Multi-Grammy-award nominee Tamia is set to perform a three-city tour in Mzansi for the fourth time in the past decade.
Tamia will kick off her South African tour on July 4, at the Grand Arena, GrandWest, in Cape Town, move on to KwaZulu-Natal on July 7 to perform at the Durban ICC and conclude the tour on July 8 at the SunBet Arena, Time Square in Pretoria.
Multi award-winning group Boys II Men are also heading this way later this year.
The tour will kick off in Cape Town on October 31 at the Grand Arena, GrandWest, followed by Pretoria at the SunBet Arena, Time Square on November 2 and concluding in North West at the Superbowl in Sun City on November 4 2023.
