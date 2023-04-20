×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

Kerry Hiles aims to highlight Amy Winehouse’s musical side in her show

Premium
By Rosa-Karoo Loewe - 20 April 2023

The life of pop sensation Amy Winehouse reads like a Greek tragedy, but East London performer Kerry Hiles wants to move away from the scandal and embody Winehouse’s impressive voice in her latest tribute show Amy Winehouse: The Diva and Her Demons. ..

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras
Dr Nandipha, surrounded by armed police, escorted into court