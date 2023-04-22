'Inkabi Zezwe are coming to your city' — Sjava releases tour dates

It's a collaboration Mzansi probably never saw coming but Sjava and Big Zulu aka Inkabi Zezwe fans are a thing and are living for the duo.

Fans are in for a treat as Sjava announced that the newly formed duo is going to be embarking on an album tour.

Taking to his Twitter timeline recently he shared a clip of himself and Big Zulu sharing where in Mzansi they would be bringing their shows.

“Sanibonani go get your tickets Inkabi Zezwe are coming to your city,” he captioned his post.

Big Zulu took to his Instagram timeline and announced their album would be dropping next month.