'Inkabi Zezwe are coming to your city' — Sjava releases tour dates
It's a collaboration Mzansi probably never saw coming but Sjava and Big Zulu aka Inkabi Zezwe fans are a thing and are living for the duo.
Fans are in for a treat as Sjava announced that the newly formed duo is going to be embarking on an album tour.
Taking to his Twitter timeline recently he shared a clip of himself and Big Zulu sharing where in Mzansi they would be bringing their shows.
“Sanibonani go get your tickets Inkabi Zezwe are coming to your city,” he captioned his post.
Big Zulu took to his Instagram timeline and announced their album would be dropping next month.
Sanibonani go get your tickets Inkabi zezwe are coming to your city❤️ pic.twitter.com/2KvshS3jtY— Sjava indlalifa (@Sjava_atm) April 20, 2023
“Sanibona ngithembe kuyaphileka sicela ukunazisa ukuth liyaphuma Album next month sizobe siqala Album Tour sinilethela yona kulezindawo ama tickets aseyatholakala at Computickets please get your tickets now siyeza noMkhaya.”
Speaking to TshisaLIVE previously the duo explained how their collaboration came about.
“Maturity and respecting each other, more than anything, was key in this collaboration. I'm glad this is happening now because it is the right time, we have grown and seen a lot. Apart from what's happening now, we have had ideas to work on something,” said Big Zulu.
They released their first single Umbayimbayi which reached platinum status, with more than 2.8-million streams.
“When I was working with Big Zulu, [he] helped me get through the rut I was in. This was more than just music for me. I can make music that is more bright and commercial, which I haven't done since 2016. His energy helped me draw inspiration as well. I was happy the whole time recording the album,” Sjava said.