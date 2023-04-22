Self-taught artist fulfills his calling making desirable pieces
A surfing ceramicist who spent 22 years in Nieu-Bethesda creating charming life-sized cats and rustic donkey and hare plates has moved his studio to St Francis Bay.
By Barbara Hollands - 22 April 2023
Self-taught ceramic artist Martin Haines is represented in high-end galleries countrywide and has created massive murals for a guest house, a well-known rugby player and a Knysna mansion...
