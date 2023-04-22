The announcement comes after the minister roped in kwaito star Bonginkosi “Zola 7" Dlamini as a creative sector ambassador.
Kodwa said he had approached Zola and others in the arts to work with the department as creative sector ambassadors.
“Bonginkosi Dlamini is an icon and one of our most talented stars. I met him in Polokwane. He welcomed an invitation to work with us as a creative sector ambassador. I look forward to a great working relationship with Zola 7.”
Kodwa said the role entailed Zola 7 working with him to elevate the music industry.
“Zola 7 is one of the undisputed icons in the creative industry, particularly in music. Part of what I expect of him is to give himself time to be with me and work with me around issues in the creative industry to see how best we can take our music industry to another level.
“He remains an inspiration to many. The opportunity to work with him presents a rare opportunity.”
Vusi Thanda ‘set to work’ with department of arts and culture as creative sector ambassador
Sports, arts and culture minister Zizi Kodwa has revealed plans to have veteran actor Vusi Thanda work with the department as a “creative sector ambassador”.
“As far as we are concerned as South Africans, Vusi Thanda is a great talent. Many of our young actors grew up watching him and we still see him on TV today. We’ve approached him to be part of our creative sector ambassadors, to work with us to better arts and culture,” he wrote.
Vusi told TshisaLIVE he was honoured by the minister's invite to a “party” to meet him but could not comment on the matter as he did not have details on the ambassadorship and was yet to be contacted by him.
