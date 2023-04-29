The plant is often grown beside swimming pools to give a ‘tropical feel’.
But do be careful as the agave sap contains calcium oxalate which forms bundles of needle-like crystals which are called raphides.
In the body it causes kidney stones. Though the leaves are soft to the touch, the sharp tip easily penetrates the skin, immediately releasing irritants that cause a sudden sharp pain and long-lasting soreness. The sap is also mildly toxic to dogs, causing discomfort and pain.
The bulbs of the much-loved spring flowering Clivia are the most poisonous part of the plant.
If ingested, they cause vomiting, diarrhoea and large amounts cause convulsions, low blood pressure, tremors and cardiac arrhythmias.
In recent times, it was popular to remove lawn grass from the garden and pavement to replace it with English ivy (Hedera helix), which is highly poisonous.
All parts of the plant are toxic to cats, dogs and horses. In ancient Greece it was used to reduce swelling, prevent intoxication and as an anaesthetic.
The most poisonous plant in the world is Nerium oleander which is pink or white flowering and before it received this status was planted down the islands of many public freeways and roads.
Some of the plants have not been removed. If the flowers are ingested it can cause vomiting, diarrhoea, seizures, a coma and even death.
It is said that even honey made from bees visiting the flowers is so deadly that those eating the honey have fallen seriously ill.
One of my favourite Mother’s Day memories is a visit to a cheese farm on the Garden Route.
The grounds were lovely and a stream running in front of the patio dining area added a special peace to the setting.
IN THE GARDEN | One man’s poison
Several favourite plants in the Eastern Cape garden are both beautiful and dangerous
It’s not a good idea to use a poisonous plant in a celebratory flower arrangement.
When wanting to create something more masculine than the standard bowl of roses for someone’s 50th birthday celebration, creativity reigned over the message this piece of floral art might convey.
Besides, a pretty flower arrangement isn’t suited to a strapping big surfer’s celebration, so I decided to feature boldly formed firesticks in the floral table displays.
Keen to complement the theme in mind, I tramped through the veld grass to pick tall orange dagga flower spires to combine with the bright almost luminous tones of the firesticks.
The euphorbia has a similar form — with a bit of imagination — to seaweed.
Purple blue wands of salvia were added to complete the blue orange (opposite sides of the colour wheel) theme.
The only comment that the arrangements elicited was; did I know that firesticks were deadly poisonous?
Just one guest called Hein was complimentary: “That’s not a flower arrangement, that’s art,” he said compensating for my efforts.
Yes, firesticks are poisonous. Euphorbia tirucalli, a hydrocarbon plant, is native to semi-arid tropical Africa.
The latex it weeps when its branches are broken is poisonous and can cause temporary blindness and lead to lasting blindness if not treated.
It is also a skin irritant and causes gastrointestinal injury. The milky substance is toxic to humans, cats and dogs. (Interesting is that the plant’s latex is rich in hydrocarbon (Terpenoid) which can be directly converted in to gasoline or petrol).
Like most plants which are drought-resistant, they have developed a defence mechanism against herbivorous animals feeding on them and to help the plant preserve its water supply contained in its leaves and stems.
In firesticks it’s not a prickly surface or treacherous thorn that they have to protect themselves but rather their toxic milky sap.
Wear gloves when working with them and be sure to plant them away from a walkway when even the dried sap on the stems could be harmful to you and your pets.
Many landscapers use the firesticks in a flanking role — at the entrance to a building or driveway.
Some plant them around crops as a hedge to protect their plants from animals gaining access to them.
The evergreen succulent Agave attenuata which is used by gardeners for its large attractive rosette of silvery green leaves is another drought-resistant plant. It is also poisonous.
The sap of the large fat pointed leaves is mildly toxic to humans and if ingested it could cause a serious problem.
The plants in the area were lush and green. Especially stunning were Angel’s Trumpets.
They produce large gently fragrant trumpet-shaped flowers in white, pink, orange, red or greenish in colour.
Our admiration was soon dampened when the chef informed us how deadly the plant can be.
It causes frightening visual and auditory hallucinations. Every part of the plant, which hails from South America, is poisonous.
The strelitzia reginae contains a substance that if ingested causes gastro intestinal irritation, nausea and vomiting. It is toxic to dogs, cats and horses.
The flower seeds contain toxic tannins and the leaves hydrocyanic acid. Plant it away from areas where children and pets play.
Large thorns on the bougainvillea vines can play a great role in deterring unwanted intruders from entering your property.
They cause much pain when they prick you and the coating on the thorn’s surface causes a skin irritation. It’s advisable to wear gloves when pruning the shrub.
Other garden plants which are poisonous are arum lilies, the berries of the syringa tree, delicious monster, foxgloves, larkspur and philodendron.
• In the Garden is written by feature writer, garden enthusiast and former teacher Julia Smith, who has returned home to live in Chintsa East. The column aims to inform novice and accomplished gardeners on how to make the most of their green patches.
