SPOTLIGHT | Joaquin Phoenix horror; Bruce Willis action; galaxy guardians are back; and a royal weekend ahead

In this week’s episode, we look at surrealist horror Beau is Afraid, the third instalment of the ever-popular Guardians of the Galaxy, and what may be Bruce Willis’s last movie.

US film director and screenwriter Ari Aster (Hereditary, Midsommar) brings us the delirious nightmare comedy Beau is Afraid, out in cinemas this week. The cast includes Nathan Lane, Parker Posey, Patti LuPone and Amy Ryan, and stars Joaquin Phoenix as a paranoid man trying to get home to his mother.

The third instalment of the Marvel series Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 is also out this week — on 3D and IMAX screens. Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel¸ Bradley Cooper and Dave Bautista are back in action as the intergalactic outlaws-turned-saviours facing a threat that could destroy the galaxy as we know it.

Bruce Willis stars in the new cinema release Assassin, alongside Dominic Purcell and South African-born actress Nomzamo Mbatha. An agent gets killed during a secret mission and his wife steps in his place and bring the villain responsible to justice. Don’t miss Spotlight’s exclusive interview with Mbatha about the movie and working with the legendary Willis.

Catch Spotlight’s insert of the new Netflix series, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgeton Story, which follows young Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and her marriage to King George. Right on time for a royal weekend ahead!

Don’t miss our insert on Skymed, a popular Canadian TV series that can be streamed on Universal+ from May 8. Presenter Collette Prince interviewed cast member Praneet Akilla, getting the lowdown on all the high drama when patients rely on nurses and pilots 20,000 feet in the air.

For a list of current and new movie trailers, interviews and more, visit our Spotlight Facebook page. See you at the movies!