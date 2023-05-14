Gonubie resident has lightbulb moment to make extra money
Thompson family gets stuck in to help mom with her creations
Premium
By Madeleine chaput - 14 May 2023
Never seeing herself as a creative, Gonubie resident and mom of two, Naomi Thompson now finds joy in making beautiful things...
Gonubie resident has lightbulb moment to make extra money
Thompson family gets stuck in to help mom with her creations
Never seeing herself as a creative, Gonubie resident and mom of two, Naomi Thompson now finds joy in making beautiful things...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos